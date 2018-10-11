There's no question that the youths of Riverdale have a lot going on. Archie (KJ Apa) was just sent to juvenile detention for murder. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leads a snake-themed gang. Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes down murderers in between math class.
Yet for all the drama that the Riverdale teens find themselves dealing with, their parents may be grappling with even more. That may be the very reason why Riverdale is going back in time this season to an episode that will live in a parent-centric flashback. These grown-ups know a thing or two about trouble.
With so many characters on Riverdale, in can be hard to keep track of who raised them. Refer to this handy guide to keep tabs on the various moms and dads in town. Who is hooking up, who is running for mayor, and who is in prison after murdering a bunch of sinners? The info's all here.
