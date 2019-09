The Mysterious Meaning Behind Those Serpent Tattoos On Riverdale

From what we can tell from the teaser, Alice will revisit her Serpent roots with FP, which could mean we'll finally get a glimpse at her ink. It's also been implied that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will join the Serpents, too. It sounds like the makeup department has been very busy, especially considering the fact that Mackenzie says the actors had the tattoos applied every time there was even a small chance it could show on camera. "It would depend on their costume and action within the scene," she explains. "We wouldn't take the chance of not applying it with the action possibly revealing the tattoo."