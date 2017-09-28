Cheryl Blossom had a very dramatic first season on Riverdale, which started with her brother's murder and ended with the reveal that it was her own father who shot him in cold blood. The captain of the River Vixens is no doubt ready to move on from that terrible ordeal, and a romance could be exactly what she needs. Which makes us wonder: Could Cheryl date Riverdale newcomer Toni Topaz in season 2?
There's a surprising amount of evidence that suggests the answer is yes. For starters, actresses Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, and Vanessa Morgan, who will portray bisexual Southside Serpent Toni, are best friends in real life, with Morgan even appearing on Petsch's YouTube vlog to play a BFF quiz game.
Obviously, just because two actresses are friends doesn't mean their characters will automatically hook up on the series. However, as Petsch refers to in the vlog featuring Morgan, "chemistry reads" are a huge part of casting for Riverdale. (It was one of the final steps before Pestch got the call that she was joining the Blossom family onscreen.) With Petsch and Morgan already being so comfortable with one another, well, why not see them as a romantic coupling?!
Petsch has long teased a new, "surprising" love interest for Cheryl, and at a panel at San Diego Comic Con, even suggested that said romantic partner might not be a dude, per PopBuzz.
The actress — who will next appear in the horror film Polaroid — also told Just Jared Jr. that she wants Cheryl to find out more about herself, and that includes who she wants to date.
"I hope she explores a love interest and explores sexuality a little bit more — and isn’t necessarily vanilla — and wants to explore all grounds of sexuality," Madelaine teased to the outlet.
Honestly? Toni and Cheryl is one ship I can definitely get behind. Not only are Petsch and Morgan the cutest offscreen pals, but Riverdale could definitely use some diversity in its couplings, and we're definitely here for CHONI. I mean, come on — not everyone can be in love with K.J. Apa's Archie, right?
