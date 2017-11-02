Back at the Blue and Gold, Betty sifts through the mail and finds an envelope marked ‘BETTY’ which we find out is from the Black Hood. Enclosed is a cipher that needs decoding and a letter to Betty from The Black Hood stating that he was inspired by Betty’s speech at the Riverdale Jubilee. Remember the speech where Betty told everyone that Jughead was Riverdale? (Swoon!) Guessing the Black Hood only picked up on the part where she said everyone needs to “do better.” The letter reads, “the town’s sinners must show their contrition” (let the bloodletting begin). Kevin implores Betty to give both the cipher and the letter to his dad the Sheriff and after some serious woe is me from Betty about the letter, she decided to give her Mom only the cipher, which Alice Cooper promptly prints in the Riverdale Register BEFORE handing it over to Sheriff Keller and the authorities (as one does with sensitive case evidence).