The Black Hood, who first appeared in the Archie Comics' universe in 1940, is a vigilante and, in his first iteration, is an ex-cop. In the most recent iteration of the character, from 2015, the Black Hood is the alias of Greg Hettinger, a Philadelphia cop who inadvertently kills a previous version of the Black Hood and takes over his crime-fighting agenda to atone for his sins. Hettinger also battles a pill addiction during his time as the Black Hood.