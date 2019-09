"The Black Hood" is a character created by MLJ Comics, which, later, was renamed Archie Comics after the iconic redhead. The website Bleeding Cool first pointed out that the character looks an awful lot like the Black Hood. Remember how Archie kept insisting that the person who shot his father wasn't wearing a ski mask (as most robbers would), but a hood that he seemingly cut the eyeholes out of? It might be a more important distinction than we realized.