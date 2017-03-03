Riverdale's parents are far more doting than anyone on PLL — at least, on the surface. Sneak out or act shady, and you'll be caught, and punished. And these parents are actually speaking with their children, in believable(ish) conversations. (Although, I can't say I'd be as mature as Archie (K.J. Apa) if my still-married dad wanted amy "blessing" to date someone who wasn't his wife.)