Still, as virtuous as the kids are about wanting to solve Jason Blossom's murder and find the Black Hood , all of the Riverdale parents have a lot of secrets. Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) is a particular enigma, and Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) is straight-up evil. At least the two of them purport to care about their children, though, which is more than can be said of most of the show's father figures. I get that not everyone can be Danny Tanner, but these dads do not seem to have their kids' best interests at heart.