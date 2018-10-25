All hail Riverdale's Gargoyle King... whoever they may be.
Season 3 of Riverdale officially buried the Black Hood mystery by introducing us to the show's most insane storyline yet. The kids of Riverdale High are playing a Dungeons & Dragons-esque game which involves suicide by cyanide-laced sports drink in sacrifice to a person known only as "the Gargoyle King." With two people dead at the will of this not-so-mythical creature (RIP Dilton and Ben!), Riverdale's current villain may be its most diabolical yet.
If you thought that the mask Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) wore to off his own victims was intense, then feast your eyes on the Gargoyle King, a stick-and-cloth made monstrosity that, according to Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, could be someone we already know.
"[The] Gargoyle King is most probably a guy in a mask," also telling the outlet that, yes: We "probably" have met this person before.
"Probably" isn't definitely, but hey — why would the so-called Gargoyle King cover their face if we didn't recognize the person underneath the costume? It's time to start speculating who is posing as this Griffins & Gargoyles (aka "G&G") ruler. Can we figure it out before the sleuthing team that is Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) do? Click through to read all the theories...
