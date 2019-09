Season 3 of Riverdale officially buried the Black Hood mystery by introducing us to the show's most insane storyline yet. The kids of Riverdale High are playing a Dungeons & Dragons-esque game which involves suicide by cyanide-laced sports drink in sacrifice to a person known only as "the Gargoyle King." With two people dead at the will of this not-so-mythical creature (RIP Dilton and Ben!), Riverdale's current villain may be its most diabolical yet.