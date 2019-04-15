Should We Be Mad About The Daenerys/Sansa Rivalry?

But...is that what's happening? Yes, it's clear that Daenerys and Sansa do not like each other, but despite GoT's track record, this doesn't actually appear to be an instance of the patriarchy at work. Think about it: If you take away gender, this is still a power struggle. One person is being asked to cede power to someone they feel has wrongly taken it. Even when you add gender back into the equation, it's still a major step forward that the three key players in this struggle are all women (Cersei, Sansa, and Daenerys). They have conflicting motives and desires. Demanding they all get along when they meet isn't just unrealistic, but sexist itself.