Should We Be Mad About The Daenerys/Sansa Rivalry?

This Sansa/Daenerys shit is so unimaginative and dull and so clearly the idea of men— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) April 15, 2019
they are handling sansa and dany’s relationship so bad. No one expect Sansa to be fully welcoming, she has every right to see Daenerys untrustworthy but she has never been just so... rude. She always wears courtesy as a shield, she’s not like that— dansa (@beysdany) April 15, 2019
? STOP PITTING WOMEN AGAINST EACH OTHER pic.twitter.com/GMabmQmMIE— Julie Kosin (@juliekosin) April 15, 2019
GoT has problems but I am sorry Sansa (late teens early 20s?) not liking her brother's new girlfriend who has usurped her family from their ancestral land is not unrealistic or just plain old pitting women against women lmao. Also gives space for the rel to develop— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) April 15, 2019
the stare down contest between dany and sansa everyone say thank you game of thrones pic.twitter.com/44uDjg0J52— rita (@lidiasaguilar) April 15, 2019
SANSA AND DANY TRADING GLANCES AND SHADE IS EVEN MORE THRILLING THAN I COULD’VE EXPECTED. #GoT— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 15, 2019