"Sleep Now in the Fire" — Rage Against the Machine

"Her Black Wings" — Danzig

"Immigrant Song" — Led Zeppelin

"The End" — The Doors

"Girl from the North Country" — Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

"Mama Kin" — Guns N' Roses

"Seven Nation Army" — The White Stripes

"Howlin' For You" — The Black Keys

"War" — grandson

"Let Me Live / Let Me Die" — Des Rocs

"Flugufrelsarinn" — Sigur Ros

"Fire" — Barns Courtney

"Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea" — MISSIO

"Wolf Like Me" — TV On The Radio

"POWER" — Kanye West

"Let's Have A War" — Fear

"Powa" —Tune-Yards

"Listen to the Lion" — Van Morrison

"Cold Cold Cold" — Cage the Elephant

"No One Knows" — Queens of the Stone Age

"Wolves of Winter" — Biffy Clyro

"Go To War" — Nothing More

"Little Monster" — Royal Blood

"Burn the Fleet" — Thrice

"Sister" — Prince

"Dire Wolf" — Grateful Dead

"Devil's Spoke" —Laura Marling

"Queen" — Perfume Genius

"Cruel" — St. Vincent

"Crown on the Ground" — Sleigh Bells

"Mother" — The Amazons

"Hot Blood" — KALEO

"War Pigs" — Black Sabbath

"Dead Skin Mask" — Slayer

"Killer Wolf" — Danzig

"The Time Is Now" — Atreyu

"Be My Fire" — The Blue Stones

"Rise Above" — Black Flag

"Alternative Ulster" — Stiff Little Fingers

"This Sentence Will Ruin/Save Your Life" — Born Ruffians

"The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn" — The Pogues

"Winterlong" — Neil Young

"Furr" — Blitzen Trapper

"Power" — A.J. Ghent

"Toxicity" — System of a Down

"Born for Greatness" — Papa Roach

"Gold Lion" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"Here's Your Future" — The Thermals

"Love Is Blindness" — U2