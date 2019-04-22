Before “Knight,” it seemed likely the drama of Team Stark-Targaryen vs. the Army of the Dead would be evenly spread out across Winterfell. If there’s a horde of murderous ice zombies attacking humanity’s last great Northern holdfast, their goal will probably be simple, right? Kill everyone, convert them to members of the Night King’s army, take the continent, and, maybe the world. With “Knight,” Bran reveals the Dead's aim isn’t so cut and dry. The Night King isn’t stepping up to Winterfell to fight Dany, Jon, and all their friends — he’s there for Bran.