This revelation explains one hanging mystery many viewers likely didn’t even realize was a mystery: why the Night King attacks Bran’s weirwood tree house in season 6 ( killing Hodor and Jojen Reed in the process ). At the time, it seemed obvious that pure evil like the Night King would murder the OG Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow), the Children of the Forest , and Bran’s pals. Especially since the Children created the Night King , who was born a regular man, in the first place. Now we can assume the “Hold The Door” attack wasn’t merely a petty mission — it was an assault on the man the Night King believed was the final Three-Eyed Raven. Then Bran had to go and become the true last Three-Eyed Raven at that exact moment, starting the Night King’s world domination-inspired assassination plot all over again.