As we near the end of Game of Thrones, it’s time to start wrapping up some major long-brewing theories. One of them, that’s been around since the very beginning of the show, involves a prophesied “prince (or princesses) that was promised.” This prince is legendary warrior Azor Ahai reborn, and this chosen one would go on to pull a flaming sword, Lightbringer, from the flames, and fight off the darkness. Long story short, it’s assumed that whoever this promised prince is, they’re the one who is going to end up stopping the invading White Walkers.
All along it’s been thought that John Snow was Azor Ahai, and then we learned that the translation wasn’t exactly correct, as in High Valyrian the word for “prince” is gender neutral, so it could be a prince or princess. This brought Daenerys into the fold as a possible candidate, but even she might not be the savior, either. Jaime Lannister might be Azor Ahai, and the evidence to support this isn’t that farfetched.
In a lengthy Reddit theory, user u/byrd82 theorizes that the translation is even more off than we initially thought, and there’s proof that Jaime is going to save everyone in Westeros. “Valyrian words for gold and hand are aeksion and ondos. Valyrian words for lord and light are aeksio and onos,” they write. “Will the true savior be the 'Gold Hand?’”
Jaime loses his hand back in Season 3, and since then he’s had to figure out who he is without his sword hand, and without the mantle, he once had as The Kingslayer (which he got for killing the "Mad King" Aerys Targaryen). U/byrd82 suggests that this is the hero’s journey that the prince that was promised has to go on — not necessarily fighting off armies or defending their homestead, but just trying to figure out who they are after a tragic event.
The Azor Ahai prophecy also explains that in order to forge his sword and fight off the darkness, Azor plunges it into his wife’s heart. You might be thinking “well Jaime doesn’t have a wife,” which is true. But he does have an on and off romantic relationship with his sister Cersei, who is also his lover (and the two of them had three children, all of who have died over the past few seasons). Another prophecy states that Cersei is going to be killed by her Valonqar, aka little brother. While many have speculated that it’s going to be Tyrion since the two have a huge grudge against one another, Jaime could also be the Valonqar.
The only thing is that the prophecy says that Azor Ahai will use his flaming sword, Lightbringer, to kill his loved one. This once again might not be properly translated, and taken in the loosest of terms could suggest that Jaime — with his new golden hand to replace the one that was cut off — doesn’t need a sword, and won’t use a sword, but will still kill his sister. There’s even evidence to support this in the show when Jojen’s hand is ablaze, the same way that Lightbringer lights up. Was a major hint about Jaime planted seasons ago?
But what about the fact that Azor Ahai was supposed to be born when "the red star bleeds?" you might ask. And listen, I know. But prophecies are meant to be interpreted and can be synthesized differently depending on external factors. While Jaime himself wasn’t born under a bleeding red star (unlike Dany and John who actually were). This is something else that we’re going to think about differently, and how Jaime can be reborn as a new hero. U/byrd82 suggests that since the Faith Militant’s symbol is a red star, and when it’s carved into their foreheads they actually bleed, this might be the bleeding red star that Jaime needs. We don’t need to take this prophecy literally for it to make sense for Jaime, but all these things line up. Following Cersei destroying the Faith Militant — and much of King's Landing with her wildfire — there was a major turning point for Jaime as he really began to question his sister’s motives. This could easily be seen as the first step for him being “reborn.”
The whole Reddit theory from u/byrd82 is worth a read (here). With only five episodes to go before the series concludes forever, Azor Ahai is going to have to show him or herself sooner rather than later.
