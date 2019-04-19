But what about the fact that Azor Ahai was supposed to be born when "the red star bleeds?" you might ask. And listen, I know. But prophecies are meant to be interpreted and can be synthesized differently depending on external factors. While Jaime himself wasn’t born under a bleeding red star (unlike Dany and John who actually were). This is something else that we’re going to think about differently, and how Jaime can be reborn as a new hero. U/byrd82 suggests that since the Faith Militant’s symbol is a red star, and when it’s carved into their foreheads they actually bleed, this might be the bleeding red star that Jaime needs. We don’t need to take this prophecy literally for it to make sense for Jaime, but all these things line up. Following Cersei destroying the Faith Militant — and much of King's Landing with her wildfire — there was a major turning point for Jaime as he really began to question his sister’s motives. This could easily be seen as the first step for him being “reborn.”