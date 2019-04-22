Then, when the Andals arrived, the group mostly eradicated the trees throughout Westeros below the North. One of the few places the trees remain is in the Isle Of Faces, which is named for the many carved weirwoods flourishing there. The Isle is an island surrounded by the God’s Eye lake; it is slightly northwest of King’s Landing. The pact between the First Men and the Children were signed on the Isle. The current Westerosi believe the island is magical, and Game Of Thrones has yet to visit it.