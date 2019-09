Fair warning: This post contains spoilers for how Game Of Thrones is probably going to end , but just know that even a regular Game Of Thrones fan might have trouble understanding it. Reddit user zyuko22 — who claims to have previously predicted the wall coming down at East-watch-by-the-Sea and the fire fight above the wall — has a new theory up their sleeves . It all hinges on one of the final moments in the season 8 premiere when Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) killed the wight boy (seen earlier in the episode as the small Umber boy), setting that whole creepy pattern of arms ablaze. Turns out, this may not have just been for show, but actually the key to how the entire franchise ends.