In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 20-year-old actor talked about that last scene of the first episode in which Bran and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) see each other for the first time since the Lannister pushed him out the window and relegated him to a wheelchair for life. Many people noted the look Bran gives Jaime as an epic stare filled with complicated emotions, but Wright revealed it's just because he can't see anything on set.