Bran Stark's intense stare inspired some of the best memes from the season 8 premiere of Game Of Thrones. As the Three-Eyed-Raven, Bran knows all, which might be why his expression is always half-concentration, half-wonder. Or, it could be that actor Isaac Hempstead Wright needs glasses.
In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 20-year-old actor talked about that last scene of the first episode in which Bran and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) see each other for the first time since the Lannister pushed him out the window and relegated him to a wheelchair for life. Many people noted the look Bran gives Jaime as an epic stare filled with complicated emotions, but Wright revealed it's just because he can't see anything on set.
"I'm getting good at this intense stare but it's actually aided by the fact that I'm completely blind when I'm on set," he told the host. "I don't have my glasses and I don't have contact lenses."
He remembered a time in the last season when Sophie Turner, who plays Bran's sister Sansa, was as impressed as fans are with his facial expression.
"She said, 'Isaac, your stare is like you're staring into my soul,'" he remembered, prompting him to confess, "'I can't see you!'"
Luckily, the Three-Eyed Raven doesn't need to see material things such as what's physically in front of him, but instead the past, present, and future of Westeros that he can deliver through cryptic messages. Although he was clear about one thing in the last episode: Jon Snow must know his true parentage. Now that that news has been delivered, there's likely more to be revealed about the fate of the kingdom. If Bran can orchestrate all that right now, just think of what he could do with glasses.
