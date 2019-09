Luckily, the Three-Eyed Raven doesn't need to see material things such as what's physically in front of him, but instead the past, present, and future of Westeros that he can deliver through cryptic messages. Although he was clear about one thing in the last episode: Jon Snow must know his true parentage . Now that that news has been delivered, there's likely more to be revealed about the fate of the kingdom. If Bran can orchestrate all that right now, just think of what he could do with glasses.