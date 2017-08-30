Bad News: Isaac Hempstead-Wright Just Quelled Those Night King Rumors

Remember that fun theory that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) might be the Night King? Well, Hempstead-Wright just stuck his foot right in those rumors, nice fellow that he is. In an interview with Vulture, Hempstead-Wright, who is 18, cast doubt on those rumors.
When the interviewer pointed out that there's a resemblance between Bran and the icy king, Hempstead-Wright replied, "Maybe. I think it's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros." Bran is currently the "three-eyed raven," an ancient being who can see everything that occurs in Westeros.
He added, "Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein's monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there's Bran, who uses his powers for good."
Seems like Hempstead-Wright thinks the "Night King" theory is a smear on Bran's good reputation. Because Bran is, in essence, good. He's a little creepy these days, and speaks as if he's recently taken heavy medication, but he's on the right side of history so far.
The Night King theory is based on the idea that Bran can time-travel and warg. The theory suggests that Bran swoops back in time to the day that the Children of the Forest created the White Walkers with a shard of dragonglass. However, through a happy accident, the Children instead stab Bran, who then becomes the Night King. There are a few details that support this theory — one gif shows Bran and The Night King in the same scene north of the wall in strikingly similar clothing. Another detail you might have missed is that the White Walker army formed the Stark sigil over a sheet of ice in the season seven finale. If the theory is true, it means that the Night King is the Darth Vader of Westeros: He's evil, but he might just have some good left in him.
Then again, according to the actor who plays Bran, the Night King is "obsessed with destroying mankind." We won't know until 2019, when the next and final season airs.
