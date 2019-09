If there’s one thing George R. R. Martin knows how to do well, it’s kill off our favorite Game of Thrones characters in the most brutal, heartbreaking (shocking, totally unfair) ways. For seven seasons, we’ve had to say goodbye time and time again to characters that meant so much to not only Westeros and the apparent center of the entire show (ahem, Ned), but our Thrones-addicted hearts. And somehow, we never seem to learn our lesson because here we go again.