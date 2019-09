While it's easy to fall for all of the solid Game of Thrones fan theories circulating the internet (not to mention, fun to read), we've learned after seven intense seasons of GoT that things in Westeros are hardly as they seem. People we thought would last perished (bye, Littlefinger). Characters we thought would never bend the knee did (we're looking at you, Jon Snow). Alliances are broken as quickly as they're formed (anyone up for a Tyrion Lannister-Jon Snow bromance ?). The only things we can know for certain are that we can anticipate an epic Thrones season 8 battle between the humans and the White Walkers and that dozens of familiar faces will reappear this season, including the Lannister siblings (Tyrion, Cersei, and Jaime), accidentally incestuous lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, and the Stark siblings (Arya, Sansa, and Bran). The Game of Thrones season 8 trailers also reveal that favourites such as Brienne of Tarth and Samwell Tarly will also make appearances.