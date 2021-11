The Star Of Mindy Kaling’s New Show Is Here To Make Us Embrace Our Horniness

I have a bunch of projects that I'm writing, and I'm in acting class constantly, three times a week; I love working on my craft. But I would love to do a feature film, something more dramatic, but still in the same vein of being the outsider about the true reality of what it means to be a South Asian girl. We have so many different people that are Caucasian on the screen, and we have so many different experiences and so few South Asians, so that when we see one character on screen, we’re like that wasn't my experience. It’s almost unfair because we just haven't had the opportunity to tell hundreds or thousands of different stories of being South Asian. India has so many different cultures, so I want to be part of that. I just want to keep telling the truth of what it is to be brown... I really want to see a beautiful story about two brown women totally in love. I think we're getting braver in Indian reality TV [like Family Karma and Indian Matchmaking ], and now we have to translate it into fiction. But if nobody writes it, I'm going to write that script.