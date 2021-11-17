The Star Of Mindy Kaling’s New Show Is Here To Make Us Embrace Our Horniness

I did the chemistry read and I just did one take and they didn't give me any notes, so I thought they didn’t like me. After, I was about to eat this bunch of fast food to numb the pain of not getting this project, and then I got a call from my manager saying “you're in the top three.” Then there was another audition and I didn't get the O-1 visa the first [try]. And then finally, the second time around, they got everybody to write letters — Mindy, Justin [Noble, the co-creator of the show], all the producers — to convince the government that I should have this part and no one else could do it.