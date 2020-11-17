20 Women On What Their Second Culture Taught Them About Love & Dating

“Growing up, I witnessed so many diverse love stories around me, so I want a bit of everything. My parents' relationship, for example, is very beautiful. But as an immigrant kid, it was sometimes easy to see it as not as romantic as Western relationships, because of the way I had internalized Western notions of romance and love. But, the older I've gotten, the more I've seen that the kind of love my parents have is beautiful. Just because it's not grandiose or and filled with lots of gestures, doesn’t mean it’s not loving. It's quiet and simple and beautiful and in the way that they show up for each other every day. Their love is very centred on taking care of each other, and each other’s families and communities.” — Divya, 23, Indian-Canadian