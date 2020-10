As someone who is bisexual and biracial , I fully understand the psychological impact of having an identity that leaves you feeling shut out of both worlds. It took me three years after coming out to gain the courage to start dating because I was afraid of rejection. And as a femme, I worried I’d be viewed as a straight onlooker at queer clubs rather than part of the community. I simply didn’t seem to have the same kind of queer coding that other members of the community had. It’s only recently, when I happened to meet a couple online that treats me as a whole person rather than a sexual prop used to spice up their sex life, that I have felt more accepted for who I am. This should be the rule and not the exception. Just as everyone has their own dating and sex preferences, bisexuality is not a one size fits all way of living.