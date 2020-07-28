Why Those Bad Lockdown Habits Feel So Damn Good

She saw two distinct trends a month into lockdown. Some people did really well at the start and then struggled. Others struggled to begin with, picking up a bad habit or two, then had a vibe check after a month or so. For example, a few clients reported drinking too much. "For them it was like: ‘Okay, I can do this for three or four weeks and manage it with alcohol. But this is going to have a big impact on me if I continue like this.'" Moments like this help you pin down what you get from your bad habit (like the temporary relief from anxious thoughts that alcohol might bring) and seek it elsewhere, Eringer says.