When no one could tell, I decided I was going to reveal all and posted a picture of me # growingoutgrey to Instagram . I have rosacea and find the platform super supportive and helpful for this, so thought it might work for my hair, too. And it did. I received dozens of messages from people growing out their greys . Lots were just like me and had been embarrassed for years but saw lockdown as a chance to experiment. This gave me the confidence to go further and when I was finally allowed to visit my colourist, I opted for fine, silvery blonde-toned highlights and a pearlescent toner to break up the remaining darkness and enable a more natural regrowth. The aim? Going fully, naturally grey in the next few years.