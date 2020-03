Salons Are Being Ordered To Close To Prevent Coronavirus — Here’s How You Can Help

The ordinance also includes nail shops, hair removal studios, and many other businesses that "cannot be provided while maintaining social distance," the order states. But New York isn't the first, or only, to put similar rules into place: Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are also requiring beauty pros to close their doors. Meanwhile, many cities in California have implemented similar rules, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, both of which are under "Safer At Home" and "Shelter In Place" ordinances, respectively, that have forced closures on all non-essential businesses.