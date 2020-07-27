Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking Made Me Want To Elope

I’ve found the idea of an arranged marriage often fascinates Westerners: I can hardly count the number of times I’ve been asked about it, or asked if I’m having one. This is why a show which depicts Indian culture in a mostly regressive light is problematic. Indian Matchmaking may mirror the experience of many people but it is not the only experience that exists. But as a heavily promoted show on a large platform, it is going to be viewed and understood as the only experience. Only with the production of more programmes focusing on South Asia and its diaspora will progress occur; so perhaps, in its own way, Indian Matchmaking is a step towards that progress.