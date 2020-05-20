I’m not sure if it makes it worse that Never Have I Ever is otherwise so inclusive, but it definitely makes it feel more pointed, more personal. The younger sister of Devi’s crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida has Down syndrome. She is also funny and fashionable and a far better judge of character than Paxton. The kid representing Russia at the Model UN is played by an actor who has osteogenesis imperfecta (a genetic disorder also known as brittle bone disease), and that isn’t even mentioned. And of course Devi herself is a clapback against the idea that South Asian girls are supposed to be dutiful daughters and/or geeky sidekicks. I understand this and I celebrate this and honestly it makes me think maybe I should just shut up and let the show be recognised for everything about it that’s funny and socially significant. Believe me I see the irony in a white person making a fuss about not being represented on TV. But then I think that people of all colours live in bodies of all sizes and wonder why cheap laughs at the expense of fat people remain permissible.