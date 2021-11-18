The Star Of Mindy Kaling’s New Show Is Here To Make Us Embrace Our Horniness

AK: I don't think Bela is necessarily the role model for sex [laughs]. But I hope that especially brown girls but girls in general, feel comfortable talking about sex. I remember going through high school and college with my brown girlfriends and we continued to pretend we were virgins. We never spoke about sex, and because we weren’t having open conversations, there were things that were happening behind doors that we couldn't talk to each other about because there was so much shame. There are dangerous situations that come from that lack of communication. But at least now if brown girls and girls in general see someone who is open about sex on screen, they might understand that other girls are also having sex and having those conversations, so that ultimately we can get to a place where girls are helping each other make sure they're in safe situations. That's what I really hope.