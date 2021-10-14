Mindy Kaling Is Back With The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Here’s What You Need To Know

If you loved The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, you're in for a treat as the genius behind these shows, Mindy Kaling, is back with a new project: The Sex Lives Of College Girls.
Co-created by Justin Noble (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), it's a ten-episode series coming to streaming giant Binge very soon, and like Kaling's previous TV shows it will explore identity and female-driven storylines, but with its own fresh and compelling twist.
The new trailer already gives us a glimpse into the lives of a diverse group of young people at the prestigious New England Essex College, as they navigate the ups and downs of the college experience involving naked parties, club sports, finding one's sense of self and... lots of sex!
As we count down until the show hits our screens, here's everything to know about Sex Lives Of College Girls.
Who Is In The Cast?
The show's diverse cast includes some recognisable faces and others whose work you may not be as familiar with.
Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (Star Trek: Short Treks), Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott portray four roommates in the show with varied racial, socio-economic and educational backgrounds.
Additional series regulars include Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.
What Date Will It Air?
Sex Lives Of college Girls premieres on HBO Max in the US on November 18. The season continues with three new episodes dropping on November 25, followed by another three eps on December 2 before the final two a week later on December 9. Unfortunately, there is currently no news on when the show will air in the UK (make sure to keep checking back for updates!).
Where Can I Watch The Trailer?
Right here! With Doja Cat's Boss Bitch blasting in the background and a cheeky Selling Sunsets one-liner in there, we get a sneak-peek of these hilariously entertaining characters as they dish out the details of their one-night stands, attend a 'No clothes party' make their sorority soiree debuts.
What Else Do We Know?
Kaling kept her caption rather brief when sharing the trailer on her Instagram account recently, simply writing, "No Rules. No Regrets."
But she did hint at more during a TCA panel last month, with Deadline reporting the actress saying the show would explore the "good and bad” aspects of the college experience.
Kaling and Noble enlisted a pool of writers with diverse lived experiences to help fuel the thought-provoking storylines of the key characters.
"We stacked our writers room with truly incredible staff that is almost entirely female – all different ages, all different walks of life," Noble said at the event. "They were all brilliant and so smart and funny and great and they contributed to each of these characters and such huge ways."
The television landscape can definitely do with more diversity on-screen, so this one is definitely going to the top of our to-watch list.