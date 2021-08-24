5 Canadians On The First Time They Thought About Consent

"The first time I thought about consent? It was a hookup situation. At the time it was happening, I remember not being super-comfortable, but the next day when I thought about it, it was difficult for me to be angry with the guy because I hadn't said no and he wouldn't have necessarily thought that I was uncomfortable. I was angry that I didn't feel I had the agency to say how I truly felt because we were never taught that we could do that. Before these conversations [around consent] started becoming more prevalent, navigating how to give consent and navigating how a partner might react was all very new and scary. Thinking about that interaction today, I really wonder what would have happened if I had told my friends that it made me really uncomfortable and I felt violated. Would they have thought that I was in the wrong? Or would they have related to it? I have no idea.