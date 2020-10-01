What 10 Women Really Think About Period Sex

“I’ve had period sex only once. I was 25 or so and hanging out with a guy I'd recently started seeing. Because it was new, we were all over each other. It was the last day of my period, and while I was uncertain about it, he assured me it was no big deal to him, so I went along with it in the spirit of trying something new. Big mistake. I felt awkward and self-conscious the whole time. Plus, even though my flow had been minimal all day, having sex triggered a fresh flow of bright red blood that got everywhere. Afterwards, I excused myself to the bathroom of his gross apartment and dug through my purse for a fresh tampon. I only had one left, and of course, I dropped it on the floor — which was covered in a fine layer of cat litter. I honestly don't know why I don't like it. It's not a pain issue. I'm not grossed out by blood or anything — I've been menstruating for 25 years now, so it would be weird if I hadn't gotten used to that part by now. I guess I'm just happiest when my vagina is only doing one thing at a time.” — Beth