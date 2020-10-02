What 10 Women Really Think About Period Sex

“I’ve had period sex a few times. I don’t enjoy it! It’s messy and I just don’t feel sexy when I’m on my period. I think in feminist circles there can be pressure to enjoy period sex, which is maybe an over-correction from the societal perception that it’s gross. Well, maybe not pressure, but an expectation that everyone has to be okay with period sex. If someone told me they didn’t like it, I’d tell them that they don’t have to. And hopefully have a conversation about why: Are they actually uncomfortable or grossed out, or do they think that they should be? There’s no sex act that I think everyone has to like or be comfortable with, and the important thing in any sex life is that every partner is enthusiastically consenting and not feeling pressured or shamed!” — Dee