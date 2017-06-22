26 Sex Toys That Every Couple Should Try

This article was originally published February 14, 2015.
Sex toys have come a long way since the days of Dr. Joseph Mortimer Granville's "electro-mechanical vibrator" hit the scene in 1883. You've got sleeves, dildos, props, plugs, things that go in places, things that go on places, and things that go just about anywhere. Just like sex, there are many types of toys and even more ways to enjoy them.
There are probably more sex toys out there than you could use in a lifetime, and each of them more versatile than you can imagine (but, go ahead and try). Some solo sex toys can even translate into a great shared experience for you and your partner, but some are made with both of you in mind.
After gathering data, we curated a list of accessories, tools, and toys, guaranteed to rock both your socks off. Here, you'll find the best treats you can use with a partner (or even just to amp up your solo playtime).
Adults need toys too. Have a little grown-up fun.