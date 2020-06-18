My Urgent Endometriosis Surgery Was Cancelled & Now I Need A Hysterectomy

In March, the NHS announced that all 'non-urgent' surgery was cancelled while energy was channelled into our COVID-19 response. My medical plans began to disappear, along with the fragile optimism I'd allowed myself to feel that my condition might finally improve.
As we said our goodbyes, I realised I was crying. I looked at my phone and noted that this life-changing call had been only six minutes long.
Behind every cancellation is a patient who allowed themselves to hope for a cure or for relief and who faces an uncertain future as the NHS attempts to return to normal service.
Instead of spending the summer getting over a minor operation, I will be plunged into a menopausal state with little time to prepare, in the hope this will help shrink my fibroids, stop the heavy bleeding and prevent me from having to have a hysterectomy.