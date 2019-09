FKA twigs Is Right To Talk About Fibroids. I Suffered With Mine For 10 Years

That was 10 years ago and, well… I had no idea. Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that spring up in and around the womb; one in three women develop fibroids during adulthood , and a significant number of us wind up needing further treatment to remove them or reduce their impact. They’re newsworthy right now because the singer/performer FKA twigs has revealed that she ducked out of public life for laparoscopic surgery to remove six large growths after doctors discovered them in her uterus late last year. She shared an Instagram post explaining that the process of discovery and recovery left her feeling vulnerable as a woman. At 30, twigs still has many years ahead of her, should she want to start a family – and medical intervention helps women with larger growths to feel more secure when they do. Unless they’re large and obstructive, fibroids don’t impede pregnancy; they usually dwindle away after menopause when our bodies slow down the production of oestrogen. Medical advice suggests we can lessen their impact (and size) by taking vitamin D supplements, avoiding red meat, and loading up on citrus fruits and vegetables.