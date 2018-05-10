FKA twigs Is Right To Talk About Fibroids. I Suffered With Mine For 10 Years

A few years passed; I carried on coping. Nothing much changed until I had a devastating week in bed gritting my teeth and clutching my pillows as I bled out with a particularly gruesome period, and nearly fainted if I had to walk much further than the dozen yards to my bathroom. The referral to a hospital couldn’t come quickly enough. After a round of ultrasounds and an appointment with a bow-tied consultant surgeon who thought it was hilarious that his patient wanted to chat feminism while he performed a hysteroscopy, I was offered a medicated coil to shrink the fibroids or cauterisation of certain blood vessels in my uterus to staunch the flow of blood to the growths. A year later, because I was anxious and still couldn’t decide, my GP suggested taking ulipristal acetate, a selective progesterone receptor modulator, for a limited time to shrink the fibroids, which were embedded in my uterine wall and couldn’t be removed without damaging my womb. The pills would stop my periods, too – for good. Because I was already peri-menopausal by then, I chose the drugs.