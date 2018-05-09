Story from News

FKA twigs Announces She's Had Surgery To Remove 6 Tumours From Her Uterus

Natalie Gil
Photo: Rex Features
FKA twigs has been fairly absent from the limelight since her big project with Nike last year and today she explained where she's been. The British singer and dancer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, announced on Instagram that she had been dealing with painful uterine fibroid tumours and had undergone surgery in December to have them removed.
"I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove six fibroid tumours from my uterus," she wrote in the caption to a video of herself dancing around a pole.
Advertisement

dear friends, I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples ? ?, 3 kiwis ? ? ? and a couple of ??. a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant. I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked. but... today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3 I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this. and with this I let go of the pain... love always twigs ?

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths found in or around the womb (uterus) and are extremely common, with around a third of women developing them during their lifetime, according to the NHS. The cause is not known, but they most commonly develop during women's reproductive years when oestrogen levels are at their highest.
"The tumours were pretty huge, the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of [strawberries]," twigs continued. "A fruit bowl of pain everyday. The nurse said that the weight and size was like being six months pregnant."
She said that while she "tried to be brave... it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again."
Around the time of her surgery in December, she revealed she was scared and felt alone, "despite lots of love from friends and family... and my confidence as a woman was knocked".

"But... today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house," she added, referring to the video of herself dancing, "I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3."

twigs continued: "I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. You can get through this. And with this I let go of the pain... love always twigs."
Advertisement
She has already received hundreds of supportive comments and tweets for her honesty.
Read These Next:
What The Heck Is A Uterine Fibroid & How Do You Know If You Have One?
Doctors Don't Believe Women — & It's A Problem For All Of Us
The Surgery That Changed My Body Forever
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series