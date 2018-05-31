Doctors Don't Believe Women — & It's A Problem For All Of Us

"I do think there’s a lot of catch-22s that are very clear, where you want to advocate for yourself but you don’t want to come across as that difficult, demanding patient, so I think it is tricky. But despite that, it’s better to advocate for yourself than not. I hope the information in the book makes people feel empowered to get a second opinion if they’re feeling dismissed, and trust themselves when that expert is saying there’s nothing wrong or that it’s just stress. That’s such a hard thing for any patient to do no matter how educated or privileged they are, and having a little bit of a better understanding of the limits of medical knowledge and the awareness that these really are systemic problems will hopefully make patients feel a little more comfortable pushing back against that."