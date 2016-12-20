A Harvard study found something that might make you think twice the next time you go to the doctor: Female doctors get better results when dealing with elderly patients than male doctors. More specifically, elderly female patients were less likely to die or return to the hospital after being discharged.
These findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine where the authors stated "that approximately 32,000 fewer patients would die if male physicians could achieve the same outcomes as female physicians every year."
This is corroborated by previous research that asserts female doctors are more likely to follow recommendations about preventative counseling as well as stay on top of preventative tests. Although in the case of this study, authors were "unable to identify exactly why female physicians have better outcomes than male physicians."
While the authors expect backlash to the study, its findings are especially poignant considering the pay gap that heavily favors males doctors over women, NPR reports. While half of doctors patients are women, only a third of practicing doctors.
Dr. Sarah-Anne Henning Schumann points out that "The actual effect reported in the study is small, but multiplied over a huge population it does add up to something significant." The cause, however, is just speculation. Further studies will have to be conducted to get to the root, but in the meantime, how about all doctors continue to do their best to keep everyone, you know, alive.
