An Ode To Shower Sex

And, often, the complaints people have about getting busy in the shower wash away (pun intended) when the couple is good at communicating their needs. Because all good sex also requires an ability to talk about what you like, what you don't like, and whether or not something hurts. "It doesn’t take any weight at all for a spry elbow to dig itself into some part of me hard enough that I need to (and do) vocalise my irritation. This is kind of just how sex works, you guys," Laura Delarato wrote for Refinery29 . Take Cosmo's concern that shower sex is the fastest way to the emergency room, for example. They say that because bathtubs tend to be slippery, and can get even more slick when you've been soaping each other up or utilising silicone-based lube. But most of the danger goes away with 1) the purchase of a non-slip shower mat and 2) the ability to tell your partner, "Hang on a second, I'm slipping." Take it from someone who once fainted during shower sex — it wasn't the shower that was dangerous, but rather my failure to communicate to my partner that I was feeling a little woozy and a lot dehydrated.