Is Quarantine Giving You Acne? How To Keep Your Skin Happy Indoors

You would think that this forced hiatus from all the skin-damaging evils of the outdoor world (Pollution! Sun!) would do our skin some good. Plus, we arguably have more time than ever to take care of our skin. So, what gives? “Things are just off right now — we’re not eating the same or exercising the same. We’re out of our normal routines and all of that can have an influence on our skin,” says Dr. Katie Beleznay , a Vancouver-based dermatologist and clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia. Though there are a myriad of non-quarantine reasons why your face might be stressing ( hormones , seasonal shifts, etc.), this special combination of abrupt mental, physical, and environmental changes may be to blame, she adds.