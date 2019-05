A good scrub used once or twice a week is a staple in any rigorous skin-care routine, so it's no surprise that Kylie Jenner decided to include one in her new skin-care brand, Kylie Skin . Now that the news is out, however, she might wish she hadn't: Jenner's claim that her Walnut Face Scrub is "gentle enough to use every day" has been met with major backlash on social media from fans who know better. "Why buy the walnut scrub when you could go scrape your face against tree bark for the same effect," one person tweeted in response. Even YouTuber Kathleen Lights wrote , "Aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches?"