It's an excellent question, so we took it straight to the pros to get their input on whether walnut scrubs are safe. The verdict? In a word, no. "Walnut scrubs have traditionally been considered to be harsh for the skin because of sharp edges of the walnut powder," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. New York-based dermatologist Hadley King, MD, adds, "The problem with physical exfoliants is that if you use a product that has particles that are large and rough with sharp edges like walnuts, you can create micro-tears in the skin that can lead to irritation, inflammation, and possibly even infection."