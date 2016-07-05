Story from Skin Care

The No-BS Guide To Great Skin

Alice Casely-Hayford
When it comes to skin care, we are inundated with different routines, rules, and products that we're told will give us the complexion of our dreams. But with all the overwhelming information constantly being fed to us, where do we begin? To exfoliate daily or not to, that is the question. Do we need to use a regime of products from the same brand, or is it acceptable to mix and match? What exactly is a toner, and how/where do we apply it? If you've ever asked yourself these questions, fear not. Sure, there are women out there with a 16-step skin-care routine, a facialist and dermatologist on speed-dial, and subsequently the most radiant, clear skin imaginable. But by following this basic advice, we promise you can have a glowing complexion too.

