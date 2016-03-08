When it comes to skincare, we are inundated with different routines, rules and products that we're told will give us the complexion of our dreams. But with all the overwhelming information constantly being fed to us, where do we begin? To exfoliate daily or not to, that is the question. Do we need to use a regime of products all from the same brand or is it acceptable to mix and match? What exactly is a toner and how/where do we apply it? If you've ever asked yourself these questions, fear not. Yes, there are women out there with a 16-step skincare routine, a whole lot of time, a facialist and dermatologist on speed-dial, and subsequently the most radiant, clear skin imaginable but by following this basic advice, we promise you can have a glowing complexion too.

