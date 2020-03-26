An Exhaustive List Of 100 Things To Do In Self-Isolation

1. Sort your old clothes for donation.
6. Throw out all your tights with holes in them.
8. Call your grandmother.
11. Dust your plants.
14. Learn to count to 10 in 10 languages.
15. Unsubscribe from every email you don’t need.
16. Love your timeline and unfollow people on Instagram who make you sad.
17. Research all your house plants and learn how to actually care for them.
20. Finally watch The Wire. Feel smug.
21. Finally watch The Sopranos. Feel smug.
22. Learn how to knit and make something for a loved one.
24. Delete all the f*ckbois and girls in your phone.
25. Pluck all the hairs out of your toes.
27. Hand-wash your sweaters.
28. Get your roommates to recommend a new band or singer, then return the favour.
30. File your taxes.
31. Learn to French braid.
34. Start a movie club with friends and remotely group watch a Netflix classic together. Or join ours! #r29movieclub
35. Send your friends a voice note with three things you miss about not seeing them.
41. Listen to David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest. Tell everyone you read it.
42. Watch this old video of Celine Dion’s most beautifully bananas moments and realize she’s always been like this.
45. Plan a detailed itinerary of the holiday you’re going to take when this is finally all over and done with.
53. Send emails to charities you’d like to volunteer for, ready for when this whole shitshow is over.
60. Do a jigsaw puzzle.
61. Learn to write with your other hand.
63. Try on every single thing in your wardrobe and see if new outfit ideas are forthcoming.
64. Download The Sims.
66. Rewatch Buffy The Vampire Slayer seasons 1-7.
67. Buy and fill in an address book.
69. Go through your beauty products and throw out anything you haven’t used this year.
74. Change the lightbulbs you’ve been ignoring.
78. Put on a play à la Little Women.
80. Buy gift cards to your favourite local restaurants and bars for after they reopen.
81. Learn the difference between every type of wine.
82. Suggest life drawing with your roommates (clothes optional).
86. Get up and stretch.
89. Start a diary. For real this time. Do it in Google docs if you find typing easier than writing.
90. Read this excerpt about the white male privilege and the bar scene at Western University from Eternity Martis’ new memoir They Said This Would Be Fun.
92. Organize your Tupperware. Repeat every week until the end of time because Tupperware will not be contained!
93. Check in with a pal who’s living on their own.
100. Plan your re-emergence-into-the-real-world outfit.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
