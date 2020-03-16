Emergen-C Does Not Think Your Quarantini Jokes Are Funny

When times take a dark turn, we turn to the internet for laughs. And this time, the internet delivered the quarantini cocktail for those long days huddled up at home social distancing, when you can’t get to Costco for Jell-O shots.
The what? It’s a three-ingredient blend of gin or vodka, honey, and powdered lemon or orange, such as Emergen-C. Yes, people are mixing the immunity supporting powders you find at the drugstore or a health food store, with alcohol. If you haven’t heard of this before, consider yourself informed about what college kids have been doing for a long time.
However, the creators of Emergen-C would like a word with all of you enterprising social distancers.
When a woman tweeted an image of her quarantini, made with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, at the actor, Emergen-C responded quickly, writing, “We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol.”
However, Reynolds retweeted a post from Aviation endorsing the quarantini, with the brand writing, “While everyone should take precaution during these times we do not recommend having a 'Quarantini' or any alcohol if you're feeling under the weather.”
They added, “If you're feeling fine and of legal drinking age, a little extra Vitamin C consumption doesn't hurt.”
People were sharing the image all over Twitter and Instagram, with Good Place star Kristen Bell posting it in her stories.
Can a quarantini help fight off illness? The jury is out on Emergen-C, according to Medical News Daily, but researchers found that regularly taking vitamin C supplements slightly reduced the duration of cold symptoms in the ordinary population. If you think you’re suffering from a cold, flu, or the coronavirus, your best bet is probably cold medicine and a call to the doctor, not a cocktail.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
