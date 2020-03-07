Lazy People, Rejoice: Costco Is Now Selling Premade Jell-O Shots

Everyone knows that Jell-O shots can take a party from literally-I-should-have-stayed-home to lit in a matter of minutes. But the prep work they require? No one has time for that. Lucky for all the lazy, boozy broads out there, Costco is making it easy to get our fix by selling these premade gelatin shots.
Spotted on the popular @CostcoBuys Instagram account, the warehouse retailer is now carrying Shotty’s party packs. The 24-shot pack retails for about $20 and contains four flavors: strawberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and grape.
The shots are conveniently packaged in a carryable pouch that doubles as a cooler bag. So toss it into a vat of ice and take gelatin shots that haven’t dissolved into a watery mess on the go. Responsibly, of course!
According to the brand’s website, each shot contains 12.5% ABV, and the shots are all-natural and gluten-free. So convenient and healthy? Got it.
Now, there is one downside. Shotty’s are only being sold at select Costco retailers in the San Diego area and in Arizona. Though the company noted to People that they plan on expanding into Costcos nationwide by summer.
So, who’s going to let us borrow their Costco card?
