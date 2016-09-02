If sommeliers are the kings and queens of the beverage industry, then mixologists are the rockstars. You can hardly enter a restaurant these days without seeing a craft this or small-batch that. It’s starting to feel like some drinks get the same love and attention most people pay to their firstborns.
And while we love a speakeasy as much as the next person, getting dressed to go out can just be so effortful — especially when excellent cocktails are as easily enjoyed at home while wearing athleisure and actually being able to hear your friends. The best news? Staying in no longer means another round of simple rum and Cokes. From a Chambord-infused bellini that’s as good at brunch as it is at happy hour to a caffeine-fueled take on the white Russian, these nine, three-ingredient cocktails are as easy to make as they are kind to your weekly booze budget. Victory!
And while we love a speakeasy as much as the next person, getting dressed to go out can just be so effortful — especially when excellent cocktails are as easily enjoyed at home while wearing athleisure and actually being able to hear your friends. The best news? Staying in no longer means another round of simple rum and Cokes. From a Chambord-infused bellini that’s as good at brunch as it is at happy hour to a caffeine-fueled take on the white Russian, these nine, three-ingredient cocktails are as easy to make as they are kind to your weekly booze budget. Victory!