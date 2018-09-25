If you haven't been to the wholesaler in a while, you might be surprised to learn that Costco is a huge purveyor of organic snacks and under-the-radar foods. While the chain has a reputation for selling enormous packages of chips and cookies, huge bundles of toilet paper, and, yes, giant stuffed bears, it's also up on the latest trendy eats, too.
Whether you're a twentysomething shopping for yourself or you have a big family to feed, Costco has food options to fit your needs. Many of its snacks are sold in individual packages, so you don't have to worry about finishing, say, a giant container of perishable food before it expires. (Though if you are shopping for a larger group, you should definitely check out Costco's organic produce selection.) Ahead we rounded up some of the best foods available at Costco warehouses and on Costco.com — the cost of that membership just got so worth it.