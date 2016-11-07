This story was originally published on May 5, 2016.



To people who don't regularly shop at Costco, the warehouse club might seem like a place where only large families grocery shop each week. The store's packages are notoriously giant, and the sheer size of the food can be overwhelming, too. After all, if you live alone, you probably can't finish, say, a three-dozen package of eggs before they start going bad.



But, whether you're feeding a group of mouths or just your own, there are plenty of larger-scale foods to enjoy from Costco. Buying in bulk often results in significant discounts, and you'll have to go to the store way less often. (The only downside is finding a way to actually get all those boxes home from the store, especially if you live in a city where you rely on public transportation.)



Click through to check out some of the best bulk foods to buy at Costco (note that some offerings may vary by location). You just might find your new favorite snack.