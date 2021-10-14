But for those of us who prefer plant-based dining, navigating major seasonal meals, which are often laden with buttery potatoes, cheesy sides, and hefty poultry, can be tough — even as veganism grows in popularity. It can feel especially daunting during a season fueled by nostalgia, but we’d argue that anyone leaning into a more environmentally friendly, animal product-free lifestyle is entitled to a fall feast. So, how do we ensure that we won’t miss out on all the delectable flavours of the season while still holding true to our dietary restrictions?